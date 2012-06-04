Bristol-Myers Forms Cancer R&D Network

Bristol-Myers Squibb will participate in a new network of academic research labs focused on harnessing the human body’s immune system to treat cancer. Members of the International Immuno-Oncology Network include Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Johns Hopkins’ Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Spain’s Clínica Universidad de Navarra, and the Netherlands Cancer Institute. With 10 academic research partners in the U.S. and Europe, the group “facilitates a public-private partnership that will leverage intellectual capabilities across a global network,” says Elliott Sigal, BMS’s chief scientific officer.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter