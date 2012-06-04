Advertisement

09023-cover-nanobiotixcxd.jpg
09023-cover-nanobiotixcxd.jpg
June 4, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 23

Sophisticated therapeutics based on nanotechnology make their way to the clinic

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 90 | Issue 23
Nanomedicines

Tiny Tech To Treat Cancer

Sophisticated therapeutics based on nanotechnology make their way to the clinic

Picking Apart Our Circadian Clock

Researchers investigate the clock’s chemistry and its role in obesity, heart disease, and fertility

Starting Salaries

Tough economy continued to suppress employment, 2011 graduates found, but median salaries were mostly up

  • Biological Chemistry

    Another Look At The Cell Wall

    High-throughput probe of cell wall stiffness might point to new ways of fighting bacterial infections

  • Business

    A Feud Fueled By Alcohol

    Gevo and Butamax are locked in a competition to bring on capacity and cultivate markets for isobutyl alcohol

  • Business

    Bringing Nanotech To Market

    Federal officials look to regional, state, and local initiatives to spur job creation, economic development

Materials

Graphene Surface Improves SERS

Smooth substrate gives cleaner, more reproducible SERS spectra

