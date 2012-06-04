Advertisement

Policy

China Files Appeal Against U.S. Tariffs

by Glenn Hess
June 4, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 23
China lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) on May 25 challenging U.S. import duties on 22 Chinese goods that the U.S. maintains are unfairly priced or subsidized, including solar panels and citric acid. China is accusing the U.S. of improperly using tariffs to shield U.S. companies from competition. “Our aim is to fight against the misuse of trade protection measures and protect the rights of Chinese enterprises,” China’s Ministry of Commerce says. The annual value of Chinese exports totals nearly $7.3 billion, according to the ministry. China’s action came a week after the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that it intends to impose punitive duties on Chinese-made crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and solar panels (see page 26). Under WTO procedures, China and the U.S. must first try to resolve the dispute through negotiations. If that fails, China can request a ruling by a WTO arbitration panel. The U.S. could be forced to remove the duties and pay China compensation if it is found to have violated trade rules.

