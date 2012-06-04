Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Cycloadditions Made Easy

Lewis acid-base chemistry drives fast, flexible construction of substituted benzenes

by Jyllian Kemsley
June 4, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Engineered reagents with a Lewis acid-base combination facilitate benzene ring construction reactions, according to a report (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201200917). Conventional [4+2] synthesis of substituted benzene rings involves either substitution reactions, which are limited by the dictates of directing groups, or slow cycloaddition reactions that require hours of reaction time at high temperatures. In the new work, a group led by Joseph P. A. Harrity of the University of Sheffield, in England, combined an alkyne with a Lewis acid acceptor and a diene with a Lewis base. The acid and base bring the two reagents together in a complex that yields regiospecific 1,2,3-trisubstituted benzene products in 10 minutes at 40 ºC. The reaction works with a variety of starting materials, including pyridines, azoles, and amides, and in principle can facilitate other directed cycloaddition reactions, such as [3+2]. It also achieves Harrity and colleagues’ goal of synthesizing precursors to benzoxaboroles, which are organic boron compounds of interest for therapeutic use as antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory agents.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE