Edwin L. Kelley, 77, a research chemist from Succasunna, N.J., died of lung cancer on Jan. 11.
Born in Knoxville, Kelley earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in 1957. He then began an industrial career, conducting research at Rohm and Haas and Diamond Shamrock in paint technology, adhesives, and coatings.
While he was a laboratory manager in polymer additives at Diamond Shamrock’s Nopco Chemical division, he developed the Foamaster series of paint antifoaming agents and Nopcosant K, a pigment dispersant.
Kelley was named inventor or coinventor in four U.S. patents for oil-based and aqueous slurries. He was the author of 14 publications and received a Roon Award in 1964.
He was a member of the Society of Rheology, the New York Society for Coatings Technology, and ACS, joining in 1959.
An avid photographer and artist, Kelley loved fine art, music, ballet, and opera.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Phyllis; son, Richard; daughters, Lorraine Kelley Weinstein and Laura M. Edwards; and four grandsons.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter