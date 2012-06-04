Jackson W. Wisner, 86, a retired Texaco research chemist from Altamonte Springs, Fla., died on April 6.
Born in Baltimore, Wisner served in the Army during World War II from 1943 until 1946. Wounded in action in 1944, he received a Purple Heart. Wisner then earned a B.S. and M.S. in chemistry at the University of Vermont before receiving a Ph.D. in chemistry at Case Western Reserve University in 1957.
He worked at Texaco (now part of Chevron) as a research chemist for 27 years. During his career, he was credited with seven U.S. patents. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1954.
After retiring in 1983, Wisner served as an adjunct instructor of chemistry at Daytona Beach Community College for 18 years. He attained the rank of life master in the card game duplicate bridge.
Wisner’s wife, Jeanette, whom he married in 1963, died in 2008. He is survived by sons, Jay, Peter, and David; daughters, Deborah Vlam, Katherine Reece, Christine Bazley, and Linda Trocine; 17 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter