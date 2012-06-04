Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

John Tanaka

by Susan J. Ainsworth
June 4, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

John Tanaka, 87, an emeritus professor of inorganic chemistry at the University of Connecticut, died at his home in Mansfield, Conn., on April 14, from complications associated with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Born in San Diego, Tanaka earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1951 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Iowa State University in 1956 under George S. Hammond.

Tanaka then conducted research at South Dakota State University before accepting a National Aeronautics & Space Administration-funded postdoctoral position at the University of Pittsburgh. He joined the chemistry faculty at UConn in 1965 and worked there as an investigator, teacher, and mentor for more than 45 years.

Tanaka served as the university’s first Honors Program director, staying in the role for 22 years. He taught an inorganic laboratory class for which he cowrote the textbook “Experimental Methods in Inorganic Chemistry” with UConn colleague Steven L. Suib.

Tanaka’s early research focused on volatile inorganic compounds and ternary metal hydrides. Later, he conducted research into the failure mechanisms of electrical insulation.

He was active in the Dielectrics & Electrical Insulation Society and helped found Electrical InsulationMagazine. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1952.

Tanaka received a fellowship from the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science in 1986. He also received the UConn Alumni Association Faculty Excellence Award for Public Service in 1994, the Millennium Medal from the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers in 2000, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the UConn chemistry department in 2011.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia; and sons, Peter and Paul.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

J. Kerry Thomas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Henry Linschitz
Noboru (Nobi) Tokita

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE