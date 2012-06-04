Lanxess Ups Polymers In Belgium, France

Lanxess will spend close to $95 million to build a 90,000-metric-ton-per-year nylon 6 facility at its complex in Antwerp, Belgium. The facility will be integrated with a plant that makes the nylon raw material caprolactam and will open in the first quarter of 2014, Lanxess says. Meanwhile, the German firm plans to invest $37 million by 2015 to enhance productivity and energy efficiency at a rubber facility in Port Jérôme, France. Rubber manufactured at the site is used primarily to make “green tires” featuring low rolling resistance, Lanxess says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter