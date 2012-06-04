Marie C. Sherman, 87, a chemistry teacher at Ursuline Academy in St. Louis, died on March 31.
Born in Ranger, Texas, Sherman earned a B.S. in chemistry from Iowa State University in 1943. After working in industrial research at Eastman Kodak in Rochester, N.Y., and Monsanto in St. Louis, she focused on raising her eight children from 1946 to 1966.
In 1967, Sherman earned a master’s degree in chemistry from St. Louis University as a Danforth Fellow and began teaching chemistry, anatomy, biochemistry, physical science, and independent research at Ursuline.
A nationally recognized chemistry educator and advocate, Sherman made it her mission to enthuse generations of youngsters, and especially girls, about science. In the St. Louis area, she was known for the live chemistry shows she presented at elementary schools beginning in the 1970s. She retired in January of this year.
She gave presentations at education conferences and was one of the lead authors of the National Science Foundation-supported ChemSource project, which provides guidance to new chemistry teachers.
Joining ACS in 1985, Sherman was active in the ACS Saint Louis Section, receiving its Salute to Excellence Award in 2002. She also received the 1989 Monsanto Science Teaching Award, the 1996 National Catalyst Award for Excellence in Chemistry Teaching, and the 2002 Missouri Science Education Award.
She is survived by seven of her children and 11 grandchildren. Her husband, Lewis, and a daughter predeceased her.
