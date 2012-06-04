Oxiteno Purchases Another Facility

Brazilian specialty chemical maker Oxiteno is buying Uruguay’s American Chemical for $79 million. American Chemical runs a plant in Montevideo, Uruguay, that has 81,000 metric tons per year of capacity for sulfonate and sulfate surfactants as well as leather treatment chemicals. In April, Oxiteno announced the purchase of a specialty chemical facility in Pasadena, Texas, that it plans to convert into a 32,000-metric-ton specialty surfactants plant.
