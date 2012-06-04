Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

The Right Skill Set

June 4, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Dennis Chamot’s ACS Comment did a nice job of pointing out one of the problems with chemists’ unemployment—too much emphasis on research and development (C&EN, April 30, page 40). It served to remind me of the many letters to the editor in C&EN about a decade ago arguing that we were producing too many Ph.D. chemists for the available jobs. At that time it was postulated that academics were employing graduate students and postdocs as slave labor to conduct their research programs without regard for the future employability of these minions.

Is it possible that the unemployment rate we see today is the result of that overproduction? Are we currently in the mode of overpopulating academic research facilities without regard for students’ future employability, or has the economic downturn affected academic research budgets? Chamot points out that there is a world of opportunity outside of academic research and industrial R&D for the willing chemist. But does the newly forged B.A., M.A., or Ph.D. have the tools needed?

For that matter, does that person have the necessary tools for a traditional academic or industrial career? Does that person know the ins and outs of taking a new discovery and commercializing it? Has he or she been subjected to the vagaries of heating a large batch reactor to the necessary operating temperature, or to the methods of efficiently removing heat from an exothermic reaction in commercial-size facilities? Has that person been privy to the methods of determining the means for the necessary financing of a new commercial endeavor?

Courses in engineering, finance, and management were not encouraged when I was being trained for my career. Time could not be taken away from the chemistry laboratory—it was too precious. Yet this background is essential not only for making headway in an industrial career, but also for bringing academic discoveries to commercialization. How much more so will these tools be needed in a nontraditional setting? It’s time that mentors begin to expand the advice given to students to enable future chemists to have fulfilling careers.

By Herbert Golinkin
Naperville, Ill.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

A Worthwhile Career
It Is Time For A Change
‘Preparing For Real-World Research’

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE