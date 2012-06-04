Siegfried Acquires Sterile-Filling Firm

The Swiss contract manufacturer Siegfried has acquired Alliance Medical Products for $58 million, plus an additional payment if 2013 profit goals are met. Based in Irvine, Calif., AMP had $20 million in sales last year from filling sterile liquid, suspension, emulsion, and ointment pharmaceuticals. Siegfried CEO Rudolf Hanko says the purchase builds on the firm’s position as one of the few contract manufacturers with capabilities in both pharmaceutical chemical and finished-drug manufacturing.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter