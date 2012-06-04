Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Speedy Tool For Crystallography

Structural Biochemistry: Serial femtosecond crystallography achieves near-atomic resolution

by Stu Borman
June 4, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: SLAC
This coherent X-ray imaging instrument at the SLAC facility generates the femtosecond high-energy X-ray pulses used for SFX analysis of biomolecular structures.
A large lab with a host of complicated-looking apparatuses. On the left, a mottled silver tube with ports and cables coming out of it rests on a red mount, roughly waist-high.
Credit: SLAC
This coherent X-ray imaging instrument at the SLAC facility generates the femtosecond high-energy X-ray pulses used for SFX analysis of biomolecular structures.

Researchers have shown for the first time that a recently developed technique called serial femtosecond crystallography (SFX) can take structural snapshots of proteins with near-atomic resolution.

SFX uses a free-electron laser (FEL) beam of high-energy, short-­duration X-ray bursts to determine structures. It can obtain structures from microcrystals that are too small for analysis by conventional crystallographic instruments. SFX could thus make it possible to reveal the high-resolution structures of many biomolecules that have resisted traditional crystallographic analysis. Crystal structures are vital tools for designing drugs, studying how biomolecules interact, and determining enzyme mechanisms.

The SFX concept was proposed in 2000 by crystallographer Janos Hajdu of Uppsala University, in Sweden, and coworkers (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/35021099). SFX was used last year to determine protein structures, but the low-energy X-ray beam in that study permitted only correspondingly low resolution—about 8 Å, far above the approximately 3-Å threshold at which atoms can begin to be distinguished (C&EN, Feb. 7, 2011, page 27).

The advent of higher energy FEL X-ray beams has now made it possible for scientists to use SFX to obtain a 1.9-Å structure, approaching full atomic resolution, from lysozyme microcrystals too small for conventional crystallography. The work was carried out by Sébastien Boutet of SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Menlo Park, Calif., and 53 other scientists from Germany, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, and the U.S. (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1217737).

To obtain the structure, the team focused an FEL X-ray beam and directed it through a liquid-jet stream containing lysozyme microcrystals in random orientations. A sophisticated X-ray array detector captured diffraction patterns of the crystals in different positions, and the patterns were assembled into a 3-D structure.

With the 5- to 40-femtosecond X-ray pulses used in the study, “the idea is to outrun radiation damage, even though eventually the sample is completely vaporized” by the high-energy X-rays, Boutet says. X-rays travel through the sample at the speed of light, whereas damage propagates at slower speeds.

“It is breakthrough work with very high potential for biology, materials science, and condensed-matter physics,” FEL expert Jochen R. Schneider of DESY, in Hamburg, Germany, says of the study.

Hajdu comments that “SFX opens a new window for structural studies.” Microcrystals can often be obtained from difficult-to-crystallize proteins, “and SFX now gives you the chance to see if they diffract or not.” Hajdu and others believe SFX with still-higher-energy FEL X-rays could also make it possible to structurally analyze biomolecules without having to crystallize them at all and to make molecular movies of reactions.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Improving Protein Crystallography Using Smudges In X-Ray Diffraction Data
Potent X-rays Reveal Protein Contortions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protein Structure From Scratch

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE