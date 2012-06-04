Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Syngenta Settles Atrazine Suit

Swiss firm ends years of litigation with several midwestern community water systems

by Melody M. Bomgardner
June 4, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Swiss crop protection firm Syngenta has reached a $105 million agreement with several midwestern community water systems to defray the cost of removing the herbicide atrazine from drinking water. Syngenta did not admit to any liability in the class-action settlement, however.

The water systems and their attorneys will share in the settlement, which is scheduled for court approval on Oct. 22. A joint statement from the parties explains that the agreement came about “in order to end the uncertainty and expense of almost eight years of litigation.” The statement continues, “Plaintiffs have acknowledged that they are not aware of any new scientific studies relating to atrazine not already in the public domain.”

However, environmental and public health advocates contend that recent studies show that exposure to high levels of atrazine is correlated with birth defects and reproductive problems in animals and humans. They point out that the herbicide is banned in the European Union.

Atrazine is a widely used, broad-spectrum triazine herbicide. It is used primarily on corn, sorghum, and sugarcane and is applied most heavily in the Midwest. Because of runoff, the herbicide is commonly detected in drinking water.

EPA requires water suppliers to ensure that atrazine in finished drinking water does not exceed a yearly average of 3 ppb or a 90-day average of 37.5 ppb. EPA data show that the amount of atrazine in untreated water spikes in the Midwest in May and June. In 2009, EPA began reviewing the research on the health effects of exposure to atrazine; it will use the evaluation in a 2013 review of atrazine.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Large-scale study finds no glyphosate-cancer connection
Court orders EPA to act on chlorpyrifos
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Atrazine poses ecological risks, EPA says

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE