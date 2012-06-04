Takeda To Buy Brazil’s Multilab

Takeda Pharmaceutical has agreed to acquire Brazil’s Multilab Indústria e Comércio de Produtos Farmacêuticos for $249 million up front and up to $20 million in milestone payments. In 2011, Multilab had sales of $70 million, primarily of branded generic and over-the-counter drugs. Takeda already manufactures prescription and OTC products in the country. According to the Japanese company, buying 24-year-old Multilab will make it one of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in Brazil.
