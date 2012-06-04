Advertisement

Business

Union Strikes Canadian Railroad

by Marc S. Reisch
June 4, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 23
Unwilling to accept pension cuts in a new contract, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference has called a strike against Canadian Pacific Railway, halting shipments of chemicals and other commodities throughout Canada. The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada has asked the government to step in and order 4,800 striking rail workers to return to their jobs. The group says its members depend on the railroad to ship products and receive raw materials. It points out that a 2007 strike against Canadian National Railway cost Canadian chemical producers $200 million. At press time, legislation was pending in the Canadian Senate to force rail workers back to their jobs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

