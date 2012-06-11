Bill Promotes Security Through Data Sharing

The House of Representatives has approved legislation designed to bolster efforts to counter biological terrorism and threats from other weapons of mass destruction (WMD) by strengthening information sharing at all levels of government. Passed late last month by voice vote, the bill (H.R. 2764) would direct the Department of Homeland Security to evaluate intelligence about chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats against the U.S. and share this information with federal, state, and local officials. “Loose chemical weapons stockpiles in Syria and Libya getting into the hands of al-Qaeda terrorists are cause for great concern, and a nuclear-armed Iran is a top national security threat,” says Rep. Patrick Meehan (R-Pa.), the bill’s chief sponsor. In late 2008, a congressionally mandated commission warned of the potential for a WMD attack somewhere in the world by 2013 unless significant security improvements are made. It’s unclear whether the Senate will consider similar legislation this year.
