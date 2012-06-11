Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Bill Promotes Security Through Data Sharing

by Glenn Hess
June 11, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

The House of Representatives has approved legislation designed to bolster efforts to counter biological terrorism and threats from other weapons of mass destruction (WMD) by strengthening information sharing at all levels of government. Passed late last month by voice vote, the bill (H.R. 2764) would direct the Department of Homeland Security to evaluate intelligence about chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats against the U.S. and share this information with federal, state, and local officials. “Loose chemical weapons stockpiles in Syria and Libya getting into the hands of al-Qaeda terrorists are cause for great concern, and a nuclear-armed Iran is a top national security threat,” says Rep. Patrick Meehan (R-Pa.), the bill’s chief sponsor. In late 2008, a congressionally mandated commission warned of the potential for a WMD attack somewhere in the world by 2013 unless significant security improvements are made. It’s unclear whether the Senate will consider similar legislation this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical industry associations urge federal antiterrorism support
Senate Clears Biodefense Bill
One-Year CFATS Extension Passed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE