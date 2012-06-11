Roquette Opens French Dextrose Unit

Roquette, one of the world’s largest starch processing firms, has commissioned a plant in Lestrem, France, that will convert corn into its Lycadex PF brand of pyrogen-free dextrose monohydrate. Lycadex PF is used in large-volume therapeutic treatments, including dialysis, and as a vehicle for injectable drugs. The plant, which complies with current Good Manufacturing Practices, cost tens of millions of dollars. It replaces a 40-year-old facility, also in Lestrem, and increases the company’s global production capacity by more than 30%.
