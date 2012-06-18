Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

A123 Touts Improved Battery For Electric Cars, Other Markets?

Technology: Improvement in battery chemistry promises higher performance

by Marc S. Reisch
June 18, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: A123 Systems
A123 Systems’ current start-up battery for microhybrid cars could benefit from its improved lithium iron phosphate technology.
A123 Systems’ current start-up battery for micro-hybrid cars could benefit from the firm’s improved lithium iron phosphate technology.
Credit: A123 Systems
A123 Systems’ current start-up battery for microhybrid cars could benefit from its improved lithium iron phosphate technology.

A123 Systems, a troubled lithium-ion battery maker, says it has tweaked the chemistry of its lithium iron phosphate battery in a way that optimizes performance in extreme temperature conditions without requiring costly heating or cooling systems.

The firm’s latest battery, the Nanophosphate EXT, is “a game-changing breakthrough,” CEO David P. Vieau says. “By delivering high power, energy, and cycle life capabilities over a wider temperature range,” he says, the battery overcomes limitations of competing batteries such as lead-acid and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide batteries.

Although A123 won’t provide details on the battery’s electrochemistry, the company does say it will retain more than 90% of its initial capacity after 2,000 full charge-discharge cycles at 45 °C and deliver 20% more power at –30 °C than A123’s standard battery.

A123 says the improved low-temperature performance of the Nanophosphate EXT eliminates the cold-cranking power advantage of a Pb-acid battery in a microhybrid passenger car—a new type of gas-powered vehicle with an engine that turns off at stoplights.

The development could herald a turnaround for A123, which has been plagued by a $52 million defective battery recall and slower than expected demand for its elec-tric-vehicle batteries. In a document filed late last month with the Securities & Exchange Commission, A123 acknowledged financing difficulties and said it expects to continue operating at a loss, raising “substantial doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

“These are smart guys with good technology, but will it be enough to save them?” asks Kevin See, an analyst at consulting firm Lux Research. Quoting Lux figures, A123 says the worldwide microhybrid market could reach 39 million vehicles by 2017, creating a $6.9 billion battery market. But See says price-sensitive automakers are more likely to go with Pb-acid batteries, except in high-end vehicles.

And although A123 is first to market with an advanced lithium iron phosphate battery, other firms, such as LG Chem, are poised to come out with similar models, See says. Raw material producers such as BASF and Clariant are ready to supply them, he adds.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natron plans first US sodium-ion gigafactory
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Start-up Group1 seeks to commercialize potassium-ion batteries
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Start-up Group1 seeks to commercialize potassium-ion batteries

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE