Rethinking Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09025-cover-mersanacxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09025-cover-mersanacxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 18, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 25

Following the recent success of two conjugates, companies are focused on developing the next generation of the cancer technology

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 90 | Issue 25
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Drug Delivery

Rethinking Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Following the recent success of two conjugates, companies are focused on developing the next generation of the cancer technology

Chemical Arms Disposal Plods On

Latest estimates of longer time and higher cost reflect conservative approach, not trouble

Molecular Gastronomy Cooks Up Strange Plate-Fellows

Controversial theory of flavor pairing seeks to illuminate why foods go together well

  • Materials

    New Applications For Glass Emerge

    As current as smartphones, as eternal as ancient Chinese tea sets, glass enjoys a clear advantage in many applications

  • Environment

    India Reaps Benefits Of Carbon Program

    Sale of carbon credits is windfall for companies, but heady days are coming to an end

  • Physical Chemistry

    Grappling With The Elements

    Documentary filmmakers explore the human side of the periodic table

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Pharmaceuticals

Method Flags Side Effects

Computational method identifies side-effect targets completely unrelated to therapeutic targets

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

A Primordial Composition, A Quantum Rap Album

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT