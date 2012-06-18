Alan Marshall Awarded Nichols Medal

Alan G. Marshall, Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at Florida State University, is the recipient of the 2012 William H. Nichols Medal Award, presented by the ACS New York Section to honor a chemical scientist for outstanding original research. He received a gold medal, an identical bronze medal, and $5,000.
Marshall is being honored for his coinvention and advancement of Fourier transform ion cyclotron resonance (FT-ICR) mass spectrometry. His current research spans FT-ICR instrumentation development, fossil fuels and environmental analysis, and mapping the primary and higher-order structures of biological macromolecules and their complexes.
