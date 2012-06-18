DuPont Invests In Carbon Nanotube Firm

DuPont is making an unspecified investment in Concord, N.H.-based Nanocomp Technologies, a producer of carbon nanotube fiber composites used in aerospace, defense, and automotive applications. Along with contributions from other investors, Nanocomp expects to raise a total of $25 million to help it expand capacity. The DuPont investment comes with an agreement under which DuPont’s protection technologies business will work with Nanocomp to develop bulletproof fabrics for military and other applications.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter