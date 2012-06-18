Advertisement

Policy

EPA Extends Deadline For Reporting Data

by Glenn Hess
June 18, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 25
EPA has agreed to give chemical companies additional time to submit production, use, and exposure data required under new reporting requirements for the agency’s chemical screening program. The agency announced on June 11 that it is extending the deadline for providing this information by six weeks, from June 30 to Aug. 13. The Chemical Data Reporting (CDR) Rule requires chemical manufacturers to periodically disclose information about their products. EPA revised the program last year and now requires manufacturers to submit information every four years instead of every six years. EPA also reduced the volume threshold for mandatory reporting. The extension was sought by several industry trade associations, including the American Chemistry Council and the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates. In letters to the agency, ACC and SOCMA said their members were having difficulty submitting the data through the Web portal companies are required to use. “We welcome the extension and are encouraged that EPA has recognized the concerns raised by industry regarding some of the problems encountered with submitting CDR information,” ACC says.

