Frasch Foundation Grants Awarded

The ACS Committee on Grants & Awards has announced the 2012–17 awardees of the Herman Frasch Foundation for Chemical Research Grants in Agricultural Chemistry. Grantees will receive $50,000 per year for five years.
They are Ryan A. Altman, University of Kansas; Guangbin Dong, University of Texas, Austin; Delphine K. Farmer, Colorado State University; Ryan D. McCulla, Saint Louis University; Robert L. McFeeters, University of Alabama, Huntsville; Ramaraja P. Ramasamy, University of Georgia; F. Akif Tezcan, University of California, San Diego; and Brian D. Zoltowski, Southern Methodist University.
The Herman Frasch Foundation for Chemical Research is a small research grant program with emphasis on projects that promise practical benefit to agricultural development in the U.S. The grants are restricted to tenured or tenure-track faculty in the first seven years of their first academic appointment. ACS provides administrative and programmatic support for this program.
