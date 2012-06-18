Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Herbert Aschkenasy

by Susan J. Ainsworth
June 18, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Herbert Aschkenasy, 80, chairman and chief executive officer of Oregon Freeze Dry, died of cancer at his home in Salem, Ore., on Jan. 12.

Born in Vienna, the young Aschkenasy and his family traveled around the world to escape the Holocaust, finally settling in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1941. He earned a B.S. in chemistry from City University of New York (now City College of New York) in 1953 before being drafted into the Army at the end of the Korean War. He later received a Ph.D. in polymer chemistry from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now the Polytechnic Institute of New York University) in 1959. He conducted postdoctoral research at Cambridge University.

Early in his career, Aschkenasy held technical, management, and sales positions with Rohm and Haas in Philadelphia and Celanese in Louisville, Ky. He then served as president of the chemical group of Philip Morris in Milwaukee before transferring to its Oregon Freeze Dry unit in Albany, Ore., in 1981. Five years later, Aschkenasy led a group that purchased the unit from Philip Morris. As its president, he helped Oregon Freeze Dry expand into Europe and Japan. He was named chairman in 2011.

Aschkenasy joined ACS in 1957. Active in his community, he served on the Oregon State Board of Education and was involved in Temple Beth Sholom. He was inducted into City College of New York’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000 for his soccer accomplishments and received the college’s Townsend Harris Medal in 2011.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth, whom he married in 1954; son, David; and daughters Leah Reid and Miriam.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Robert I. Lemlich
Richard B. Bennett
Edward E. Richter

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE