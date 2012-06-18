Inaugural Overberger Prize To Yoshio Okamoto

Yoshio Okamoto of the EcoTopia Science Institute at Nagoya University, in Japan, has been awarded the inaugural Charles G. Overberger International Prize for Excellence in Polymer Science & Engineering. Okamoto has received international attention for formulating a variety of chiral polymers used in separations columns.
The Overberger Prize was established to honor Charles G. Overberger’s contributions to the international community of polymer scientists and engineers. The award will be presented every two years and is sponsored by the University of Michigan’s Macromolecular Science & Engineering Center, the ACS Division of Polymer Chemistry, and the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering.
Nominations are being sought for the next Overberger International Prize, to be awarded at the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis. For details, visit macromolecular.umich.edu/Overberger_Award.html or e-mail
