Merszei Retiring From Dow

Geoffery Merszei, president of Dow Europe, Middle East, and Africa and chairman of Dow Europe, is retiring. Merszei, son of former Dow chairman Zoltan Merszei, spent 30 years with Dow. He joined the company in 1977 as a credit manager and rose to the office of treasurer. He left the company in 2001 to become Alcan’s chief financial officer but returned to Dow in 2005. Merszei will remain chairman of Dow Europe until early next year. Effective Aug. 1, Heinz Haller, Dow’s chief commercial officer, will assume Merszei’s other jobs, while retaining his current role. Haller joined Dow in 1980 as a sales representative in Switzerland.
