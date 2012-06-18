Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Method Flags Side Effects

Computational method identifies side-effect targets completely unrelated to therapeutic targets

by Celia Henry Arnaud
June 18, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

A computational method originally designed to identify new drug targets on the basis of similarity between small-molecule structures can also predict targets responsible for side effects and adverse drug reactions (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature11159). Brian K. Shoichet of the University of California, San Francisco; Laszlo Urban of the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, in Cambridge, Mass.; and coworkers used the similarity ensemble approach algorithm to predict binding between 656 drugs and 73 known side-effect targets. The algorithm identified 1,644 potential interactions, some of which were already known. The researchers tested 694 of the unknown interactions and found that many drugs affected multiple off-targets, often ones that are unrelated to the therapeutic target by either sequence or structure. For example, chlorhexidine, the most promiscuous drug tested, hit 34 of 54 targets against which it was tested. Chlorotrianisene, whose therapeutic target is the estrogen receptor, also hits the cyclooxygenase-1 enzyme, an interaction that is consistent with the drug’s upper abdominal pain side effect. The method could be used to identify potential liabilities of drugs early in the development process, the researchers note.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE