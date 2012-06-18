Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Neanderthals May Have Been Cave Artists

Uranium-to-thorium decay method identifies age of calcite deposits on top of Paleolithic cave art in Spain

by Sarah Everts
June 18, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Pedro Saura
This cave art was made around 37,300 years ago, when both Neanderthals and humans inhabited Europe.
Ancient cave art possibly made by Neanderthals, or the earliest humans
Credit: Pedro Saura
This cave art was made around 37,300 years ago, when both Neanderthals and humans inhabited Europe.

Scientists spelunking in 11 Spanish caves have used an uncommon radioactive-decay method to date Paleolithic wall art, showing that some of the paintings may have been made by either Neanderthals or the earliest humans in Europe (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1219957). The dating method uses mass spectrometry to measure trace levels of uranium and thorium found in thin crusts of calcite that build up on the cave art, explains Alistair W. G. Pike, a radioisotope specialist at the University of Bristol, in England, who led the study. The water that deposited this calcite contained trace amounts of dissolved uranium but no thorium. Thus, any thorium present in the calcite is the result of uranium’s radioactive decay into thorium. By comparing ratios of thorium and uranium in calcite crusts on the art, the team was able to establish minimum ages for some 50 Spanish cave paintings. In three cases, the art was dated to between 35,600 and 40,800 years ago. Neanderthals were present in Europe during this era, and modern humans likely appeared there around 41,000 to 42,000 years ago, says João Zilhão, a Neanderthal expert at the University of Barcelona who was involved in the study.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE