Pigment Dispersions Boosted At Cabot

Cabot has completed a $10 million expansion at its Haverhill, Mass., ink-jet dispersions facility that doubles capacity for small-molecule color and polymer-attached pigment dispersion lines. Cabot, which calls itself the world’s largest manufacturer of aqueous ink-jet pigment dispersions, says it is responding to market growth for the dispersions predicted to exceed 35% annually over the next three years.
