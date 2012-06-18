Waters, U.K. Agency Plan Food Safety Lab

Scientific instrument maker Waters and the Food & Environment Research Agency, a U.K. government agency, will open a food safety training laboratory this fall in York, England. Called the FERA International Food Safety Training Laboratory, the center will teach best available techniques to test for food contamination at farms, ports, and manufacturing plants. Waters and the U.S. FDA opened a similar lab at the University of Maryland, College Park, last year (C&EN, Nov. 7, 2011, page 22).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter