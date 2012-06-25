HHS Creates Vaccine, Biodefense Centers

The Department of Health & Human Services is investing about $400 million in three new centers that aim to bring vaccines to market quickly and affordably in the event of an emergency such as pandemic influenza or a bioterrorist attack. The facilities, which are expected to become operational in 2014 and 2015, are being created as public-private partnerships between the federal government and small biotech firms, academic institutions, and large pharmaceutical companies. The centers will be based in Maryland, North Carolina, and Texas. Under the agreements, each center will develop flexible manufacturing platforms that can be used to make more than one type of vaccine. Altogether, the three centers are expected to be able to domestically produce 25% of the U.S.’s influenza vaccine within four months of a pandemic. The private sector is expected to contribute about 35% of the initial building costs, and HHS will support operations and maintenance of the centers. The three initial contracts vary in length from four to eight years, and each can be renewed for up to 25 years.