Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

HHS Creates Vaccine, Biodefense Centers

by Britt E. Erickson
June 25, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

The Department of Health & Human Services is investing about $400 million in three new centers that aim to bring vaccines to market quickly and affordably in the event of an emergency such as pandemic influenza or a bioterrorist attack. The facilities, which are expected to become operational in 2014 and 2015, are being created as public-private partnerships between the federal government and small biotech firms, academic institutions, and large pharmaceutical companies. The centers will be based in Maryland, North Carolina, and Texas. Under the agreements, each center will develop flexible manufacturing platforms that can be used to make more than one type of vaccine. Altogether, the three centers are expected to be able to domestically produce 25% of the U.S.’s influenza vaccine within four months of a pandemic. The private sector is expected to contribute about 35% of the initial building costs, and HHS will support operations and maintenance of the centers. The three initial contracts vary in length from four to eight years, and each can be renewed for up to 25 years.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE