Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

U.K. Panel Charts Path To Open Access

by Britt E. Erickson
June 25, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The results of taxpayer-funded scientific research should be free to be accessed immediately upon publication, a report commissioned by the U.K. government concludes. The report recommends that publishers adopt open-access models over the next few years, particularly models that charge authors fees to offset publication costs. The long-awaited document is called the Finch report, after Janet Finch, a sociologist at the University of Manchester, in England, and chair of the group behind the report. It states that the transition to open access will be complex and “no single channel can on its own maximise access to research publications for the greatest number of people.” Even so, the report favors a transition to what it calls “gold” open access, with authors paying publication charges to have their work freely accessible, as opposed to “green” open access, with publishers allowing access to journal articles for free after an embargo period of about six to 12 months. Publishers in the U.K. welcome the report, but open-access advocates say that, to sustain the profits of publishers, the report overlooks potentially cheaper ways to achieve open access.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE