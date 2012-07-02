Advertisement

Materials

BASF To Develop Color Technology

by Michael McCoy
July 2, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 27
[+]Enlarge
Credit: The Idea Zoo
Photonic crystals change color when subjected to a magnetic field.
A photo of photonic crystals in tiny bottles changing colors when subjected to a magnetic field.
Credit: The Idea Zoo
Photonic crystals change color when subjected to a magnetic field.

BASF and Idea Zoo, a technology licensing firm, have agreed to jointly introduce and further develop Colr, a color-changing technology developed by Yadong Yin, an adviser to Idea Zoo. The technology’s colloidal iron oxide-based nanocrystals form a lattice of clusters. The photonic crystals’ color depends on the spacings in the lattice. By altering the lattice with a magnetic field, users of the technology are able to change the color of their products repeatedly, according to Idea Zoo. BASF will develop and manufacture the photonic crystals.

