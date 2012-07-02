BASF To Develop Color Technology

BASF and Idea Zoo, a technology licensing firm, have agreed to jointly introduce and further develop Colr, a color-changing technology developed by Yadong Yin, an adviser to Idea Zoo. The technology’s colloidal iron oxide-based nanocrystals form a lattice of clusters. The photonic crystals’ color depends on the spacings in the lattice. By altering the lattice with a magnetic field, users of the technology are able to change the color of their products repeatedly, according to Idea Zoo. BASF will develop and manufacture the photonic crystals.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter