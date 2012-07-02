Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

July 2, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 27

Although 2011 was a profitable year for many firms, production figures signal a slowdown

Volume 90 | Issue 27
Business

Facts & Figures Of The Chemical Industry

Although 2011 was a profitable year for many firms, production figures signal a slowdown

Alzheimer’s Prion Connection

Scientists debate public health impact of the prionlike behavior of neurodegenerative proteins

Public Universities In Peril

Higher education system in the U.S., engendered by the Morrill Act, sees its mission challenged

  • Inorganic Chemicals

    What are deodorants and antiperspirants, and how do they fight sweat?

    Controlling stink and soggy armpits for more than a century

  • Business

    Navigating The Slump In Fine Chemicals

    Attendees at Chemspec Europe measure progress throughout a protracted economic downturn

  • Biological Chemistry

    Advancing Synthetic Biology

    Students and researchers come together through events, networking to overcome obstacles

Science Concentrates

People

Marye Anne Fox

Departing UC San Diego chancellor reflects on her career, plans to focus on teaching

