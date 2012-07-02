Carbide Found Not Liable In Bhopal Case

A court in New York has ruled that Dow Chemical’s Union Carbide subsidiary and its former chairman Warren M. Anderson are not liable for environmental remediation or pollution-related claims by residents near a plant site in Bhopal, India, once owned by a Union Carbide subsidiary. A methyl isocyanate leak at the plant in 1984 killed thousands of people. Efforts to remediate the site since then have stalled. In his opinion, U.S. District Court Judge John F. Keenan concluded that Union Carbide India Ltd., in which Union Carbide owned a 51% stake, created the waste at the site. Carbide sold its stake in UCIL in 1994.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter