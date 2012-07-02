Gates, Drug Firms Partner For TB Drugs

Backed by roughly $20 million in funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, seven pharmaceutical companies and four research institutions will work together to discover new drugs to treat tuberculosis. The drug partners in the TB Drug Accelerator—Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Bayer Healthcare, Eli Lilly & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., and Sanofi—will screen compound libraries and share data among one another and with government and academic institutions. TBDA has set a goal of finding five new preclinical drug candidates that shorten the treatment time for TB within the next five years.
