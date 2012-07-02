Letters Noted

The May 21 issue of C&EN contains a couple of letters that caught my eye (page 2). One letter is from Al Denio, who was a graduate student and I a senior when we both worked on research under Robert Lyle at the University of New Hampshire. Denio noted that he has been an ACS member for 50 years; I have been a member for 47.
The other letter is from Frank Traceski noting that the study of chemistry is applicable to fields outside of pure chemistry. In 2007, Lisa M. Balbes wrote “Nontraditional Careers for Chemists: New Formulas in Chemistry,” a book published by Oxford University Press. My chosen career is one of her examples. I have a degree in chemistry and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in soil chemistry. If Traceski hasn’t seen this book, he might want to look it up and read it.
By Olin C. Braids
Tampa, Fla.
