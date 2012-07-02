Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Letters Noted

July 2, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The May 21 issue of C&EN contains a couple of letters that caught my eye (page 2). One letter is from Al Denio, who was a graduate student and I a senior when we both worked on research under Robert Lyle at the University of New Hampshire. Denio noted that he has been an ACS member for 50 years; I have been a member for 47.

The other letter is from Frank Traceski noting that the study of chemistry is applicable to fields outside of pure chemistry. In 2007, Lisa M. Balbes wrote “Nontraditional Careers for Chemists: New Formulas in Chemistry,” a book published by Oxford University Press. My chosen career is one of her examples. I have a degree in chemistry and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in soil chemistry. If Traceski hasn’t seen this book, he might want to look it up and read it.

By Olin C. Braids
Tampa, Fla.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Abbreviation, Acronym, Or Initialism?
Chemist Candidate
Call For Nominations For Professional Relations Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE