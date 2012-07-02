Merck Workers May Get Quintiles Jobs

Merck Serono says the pharmaceutical services firm Quintiles has committed to offer jobs to at least 100 employees affected by Merck’s restructuring in Switzerland. Within the next three months, the offers will be made to employees primarily in Merck’s global development and medical functions in Geneva. Quintiles has operations in the country and other parts of Europe. “We will continue our discussions with a wide range of third parties to identify additional job opportunities for affected employees,” Merck Serono Chairman François Naef says.
