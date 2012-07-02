Advertisement

Business

PPG Licenses TiO2 To Chinese Firm

by Michael McCoy
July 2, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 27
PPG Industries has agreed to license its chloride-based titanium dioxide technology to Henan Billions Chemicals, a Chinese manufacturer of TiO2, zirconium, and aluminum sulfate. In addition, PPG has signed a long-term agreement with Billions to purchase TiO2, which PPG uses to make paint. The deal is part of a PPG plan to increase its access to the white pigment, the price of which has been rising. In April, PPG said it would provide technology to Argex Mining, a Canadian firm with plans to enter the TiO2 business.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

