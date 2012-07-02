Partners Launch Neviah Genomics

Merck Serono and Compugen have established Neviah Genomics, a company focused on the discovery and development of biomarkers to predict the toxicity of lead drug candidates early in development. The start-up will be funded initially by Merck Serono Ventures and operate out of the Merck Serono Israel Bioincubator. In return for providing technology, Compugen will receive an ownership stake in Neviah and the right to royalties from potential sales. The two companies successfully collaborated in 2009 on the discovery of biomarker signatures for drug toxicity.
