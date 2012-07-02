Qiagen Buys Sequencing Firm

Qiagen, a Hilden, Germany-based maker of sample preparation and assay technologies, has purchased Intelligent Bio-Systems, a privately held maker of genetic-sequencing equipment. Financial details were not disclosed. Founded in 2005, Waltham, Mass.-based IBS holds the license to the sequencing-by-synthesis technology developed by Columbia University scientist Jingyue Ju. Qiagen says the acquisition will help it establish next-generation sequencing technology in clinical research and molecular diagnostics.
