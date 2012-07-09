BASF Buys And Sells

BASF has acquired ITWC, a Malcom, Iowa-based producer of cast elastomer polyurethane systems and polyester polyols. ITWC has more than 80 employees and operates facilities in Malcom and Riverside, Calif. BASF estimates that annual world output of cast elastomer polyurethanes is 300,000 metric tons and worth more than $1 billion. Separately, BASF has agreed to sell its marine biopolymers business to Norway’s Seagarden. The business makes chitosan-based materials used in personal care and pharmaceutical products.
