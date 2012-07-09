Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Zinc Finger Agents Enter Cells Solo

Molecular Biology: The gene-modifying proteins can be delivered without viral packaging of their genes

by Stu Borman
July 9, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Thomas Gaj
Zinc finger nucleases enter cells, where they bind adjacent sequences on specific genes (such as the gene for the CCR5 HIV receptor) and induce gene modification.
Schematic shows zinc finger nucleases entering a cell, where they bind adjacent sequences on specific genes.
Credit: Courtesy of Thomas Gaj
Zinc finger nucleases enter cells, where they bind adjacent sequences on specific genes (such as the gene for the CCR5 HIV receptor) and induce gene modification.

A new method to bring the gene-modifying proteins called zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs) inside cells could make it possible to minimize the side effects of gene therapy.

In ZFN-based gene therapy, genes for ZFNs are packaged inside viral vectors to be introduced into cells. The cells then express the proteins, which modify target genes. Two vector-delivered ZFNs are currently in clinical trials—one of them modifies the gene for CCR5, a receptor HIV uses to infect immune cells. But viral vectors often lead to overproduction of the introduced genes and DNA modifications at “off-target” sites, both of which can cause side effects.

No one thought ZFN proteins could penetrate cells directly. But a team of researchers noticed that ZFNs exhibit some characteristics of cell-permeating peptides, and now they find that ZFNs can enter cells by themselves (Nat. Methods, DOI: 10.1038/nmeth.2030). However, using the proteins directly does not yet modify target genes as efficiently as some viral-vector-based techniques.

“We show we can directly knock out the human CCR5 receptor used in HIV entry by simply adding a purified protein to cells,” says ZFN specialist Carlos F. Barbas III of Scripps Research Institute, whose group carried out the study. “My lab intends to develop this as a gene-free gene therapy for HIV. The existing method, now in Phase II trials, uses viral delivery methods that are more dangerous than our new approach.”

“This is an important technical step forward” that could improve the safety of current protocols, comments gene therapy researcher Mark A. Kay of Stanford University School of Medicine.

“The fact that ZFNs work by themselves is quite unexpected,” says virus, stem cell, and gene therapy expert Paula Cannon of the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine. “This protein delivery method will definitely give an extra level of safety because there are no viral vectors involved. The challenge will be to see if the method is as effective as the viral-vector approach.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
RNA delivered using a retooled retrovirus
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gene Silencing By Design
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoconjugates Mimic RNAi

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE