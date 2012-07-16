Arkema To Sell Stabilizers To PMC

Arkema will sell its tin-based stabilizer business to PMC Group for an undisclosed sum. The business manufactures polyvinyl chloride heat stabilizers and catalysts for specialty polymer production. It has annual sales of about $220 million, employs 234 people, and operates plants in Carrollton, Ky.; Mobile, Ala.; Vlissingen, the Netherlands; and Beijing. Arkema says the sale is part of its program to focus on specialty chemical businesses. In keeping with this plan, the French company recently completed the sale of its $1.2 billion-per-year polyvinyl chloride business to the Klesch Group. PMC, based in Mount Laurel, N.J., acquired Chemtura’s oleochemicals business in 2008.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter