44th International Chemistry Olympiad
For the first time in 20 years the U.S. hosts the competition, which this year includes teams from 72 nations
July 16, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 29
Flavor and fragrance molecules made by fermentation promise abundance regardless of the weather
The U.S. lacks incentives to develop technologies that reduce carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants
After decades of study, researchers struggle to explain the ordering of aqueous ion effects on proteins
Improving our health could hinge on saying good-bye to added sugars
New broad-spectrum antibiotic goes after slow-growing bacteria