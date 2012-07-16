Advertisement

July 16, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 29

For the first time in 20 years the U.S. hosts the competition, which this year includes teams from 72 nations

Cover image:

Credit:

K-12 Education

44th International Chemistry Olympiad

For the first time in 20 years the U.S. hosts the competition, which this year includes teams from 72 nations

The Sweet Smell Of Microbes

Flavor and fragrance molecules made by fermentation promise abundance regardless of the weather

Carbon Capture And Sequestration Technologies Face A Bleak Future In The U.S.

The U.S. lacks incentives to develop technologies that reduce carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants

  • Physical Chemistry

    Theoretical Framework To Explain Effects Of Aqueous Ions On Proteins Remains Elusive

    After decades of study, researchers struggle to explain the ordering of aqueous ion effects on proteins

  • Business

    Fragrances 101: A Fortuitous Field Of Flavors & Fragrances

  • Environment

    The Bitter Side Of Sugars

    Improving our health could hinge on saying good-bye to added sugars

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

DCAP Antibiotic Takes Aim At Membrane Targets

New broad-spectrum antibiotic goes after slow-growing bacteria

Business & Policy Concentrates

Sashaying Pigs, Enormous Buckyballs

 

