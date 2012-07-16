BMS Invests In Puerto Rican Site

Bristol-Myers Squibb will spend $164 million to expand its site in Humacao, P.R. To be completed by early 2016, the project is expected to add 82,000 sq ft of manufacturing space for type 2 diabetes drugs and 83,150 sq ft for cardiovascular medicines. In addition, the firm says it will debut a new “active coating” process that introduces active ingredients into the coating of a tablet. In 2008, BMS closed its pharmaceutical chemical plant in Barceloneta, P.R. The following year it completed a $200 million expansion in Manati, P.R.
