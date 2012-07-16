Evotec Licenses Compounds To Janssen

Evotec, a German contract research organization, has licensed to Janssen Pharmaceuticals a portfolio of small molecules and biologics designed to trigger the regeneration of insulin-producing beta cells. The antidiabetes compounds were identified by scientists at Harvard University and analyzed by researchers at CureBeta, an R&D joint venture established last year by Evotec, Harvard, and Howard Hughes Medical Institute to develop disease-state-modifying therapeutic targets. Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson, will pay $8 million up front and could make milestone payments of up to $300 million per product.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter