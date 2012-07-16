Flamma Expands API Production In Italy

Flamma, a producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, has purchased a former Archimica manufacturing site in Isso, Italy, from an Italian bankruptcy court. The plant, about 20 miles from Flamma’s facility in Chignolo d’Isola, will more than double the company’s annual capacity in Italy to 270 m3. Flamma says it will spend $10 million to upgrade the manufacturing and lab facilities. The acquisition replaces plans to expand capacity in Chignolo. The firm also operates a plant in Dalian, China.
