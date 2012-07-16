Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Four-Square Nitrogen

Chemists provide definitive evidence for the first tetrazetidine, a four-membered nitrogen ring

by Stephen K. Ritter
July 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Australian chemists have spotted what they say is the first definitive example of a tetrazetidine, a molecule containing an unprecedented four-membered nitrogen ring (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja303019y). The tetrazetidine system is one of the few simple chemical structures that has not yet been synthesized with any certainty. Over the past 20 years, ­David Camp and Ian D. Jenkins of Griffith University and Graeme R. Hanson of the University of Queensland have used electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy to study the formation of radicals when triphenylphosphine and diisopropyl azo­dicarboxylate are combined in the Mitsunobu reaction. In addition to a phosphine-azodicarboxylate radical, they sometimes noticed a second persistent radical with what they describe as a “rather beautiful, almost symmetrical nine-line spectrum.” Now, in conjunction with Griffith’s Marc Campitelli, and using more advanced and affordable computational methods, the researchers believe the tetrazetidinetetracarboxylate radical cation shown is being formed by a Michael-type addition of a phosphine-azodicarboxylate radical to a diisopropyl azodicarboxylate molecule. The tetrazetidine radical is surprisingly long-lived, they note, lasting several hours at room temperature.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Beryllium radical cation isolated
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists Make Elusive Multifluorinated Ferrocene
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists Make Elusive Multifluorinated Ferrocene

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE